EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid want to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this summer but the cash-strapped La Liga giants don't want to make the move permanent until 2022Full Article
Man Utd open to Van de Beek exit as Real Madrid make approach over £2m loan deal
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Real Madrid keen on signing 24-year-old from Man United – report
Real Madrid want to sign Donny van de Beek from Real Madrid in a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer, according to a..
The Sport Review