Tennis: British teen Emma Raducanu's dream run at Wimbledon continues

Tennis: British teen Emma Raducanu's dream run at Wimbledon continues

New Zealand Herald

Published

Coco Gauff isn't the only teenager making a splash at Wimbledon this time. Emma Raducanu is suddenly stealing some of the spotlight.The 18-year-old Raducanu and the 17-year-old Gauff both advanced to the fourth round of the grass-court...

Full Article