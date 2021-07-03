Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Hawks
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play in Game 6 after injuring his knee earlier in the series with the Hawks.
Final Quarter
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 to take 3-2 series lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a foot injury,..