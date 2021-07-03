Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against Hawks

USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play in Game 6 after injuring his knee earlier in the series with the Hawks.

