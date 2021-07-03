Wimbledon 2021: Jelena Ostapenko and Ajla Tomljanovic in heated exchange

Wimbledon 2021: Jelena Ostapenko and Ajla Tomljanovic in heated exchange

BBC Sport

Published

Watch Ajla Tomljanovic and Jelena Ostapenko trade insults in front of the umpire at the end of their heated third round match at Wimbledon.

Full Article