England are into the Euro 2020 semi-finals after beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome - it has former Three Lions forward and Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer believingFull Article
Alan Shearer says "something special is happening" in brilliant England analysis
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England at Euro 2020: 'Something special is happening'
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Former England captain Alan Shearer believes "something special is happening" as Gareth..
BBC Local News
Gareth Southgate’s England hailed as ‘special’ – but warned to stay grounded
Former England captain Alan Shearer believes “something special” is happening with the team at Euro 2020 after booking their..
Belfast Telegraph