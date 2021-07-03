Transfer news and football gossip LIVE: Ben White to Arsenal ‘all-but done’ despite Everton and Man City interest, Paul Pogba ‘on the table’ for Raphael Varane to Manchester United deal
talkSPORT.com brings you all the latest football news, rumours and transfer gossip. Jadon Sancho has agreed a deal to sign for Manchester United, it was confirmed on Thursday, with Borussia Dortmund accepting a £73million bid. Meanwhille, Everton and Tottenham have both confirmed the appointments of new managers in Rafael Benitez and Nuno Espirito Santo respectively. […]Full Article