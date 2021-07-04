Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns. On the day he announced a two-year contract extension, the seven-time F1 champion was even upstaged by countryman Lando Norris, 21, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.Full Article
Verstappen takes pole in Austrian GP
