Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has not yet featured for England at the European Championships, but Gareth Southgate says he has played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the semi-finalsFull Article
Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Ben Chilwell amid England's Euro 2020 success
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Southgate not ruling isolating players out of Czech Republic game
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Gareth Southgate has not ruled Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell out of England’s Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic, despite the..