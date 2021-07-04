Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Ben Chilwell amid England's Euro 2020 success

Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Ben Chilwell amid England's Euro 2020 success

Football.london

Published

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell has not yet featured for England at the European Championships, but Gareth Southgate says he has played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the semi-finals

Full Article