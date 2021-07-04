Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hails Luke Shaw's fine form for England throughout Euro 2020Full Article
Luke Shaw's fine England form is keeping Ben Chilwell out of Three Lions team
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jordan Pickford shares the credit for clean sheets with England team-mates
Jordan Pickford shares the credit for clean sheets with his England team-mates as the Three Lions continue to prove impossible to..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Luke Shaw wants ‘humble’ Bukayo Saka to be his son as Arsenal legend calls for England boss Gareth Southgate to start teen against Ukraine
Bukayo Saka is making such a great impression among his England teammates that Luke Shaw wants him to be his son! The 19-year-old..
talkSPORT