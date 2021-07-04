Ohio State lands DE J.T. Tuimoloau, one of top prospects in 2021 recruiting class
Published
The Buckeyes have won the long recruiting battle for defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the top player in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports.com.
Published
The Buckeyes have won the long recruiting battle for defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the top player in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports.com.
Voting rights are not fully realized if they are only about the getting into the polling booth to cast a vote. Voting rights are..
The top 2021 prospect has joined one of the nation's premiere college football programs