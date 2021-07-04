Ohio State lands DE J.T. Tuimoloau, one of top prospects in 2021 recruiting class

USATODAY.com

The Buckeyes have won the long recruiting battle for defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, the top player in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports.com.

