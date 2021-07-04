Ohtani becomes MLB's first two-way All-Star
Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball's All-Star Game: selection as both a position player and a pitcher.Full Article
The two-way star hit his 29th and 30th home runs on Friday night