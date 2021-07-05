All the latest Leicester City transfer news and rumours, including Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Cengiz Under, Ryan Bertrand, Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes, Josh Knight and Odsonne Edouard.Full Article
Leicester pair Albrighton and Tielemans subject of transfer interest
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tielemans transfer latest amid Liverpool interest and contract talks
Leicester City and Belgium star Youri Tielemans has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation following another impressive..
Leicester Mercury