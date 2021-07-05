Shannon Sharpe: Bucks have a slim chance against the Suns without a healthy Giannis | UNDISPUTED

The Finals are now set between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains day-to-day for the Bucks while the Suns have had an extra 3 days of rest to prepare for their Eastern Conference opponent. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook the Suns are slight favorites in the series. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Bucks' chances to win in the Finals.