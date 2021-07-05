Nick Wright: If Giannis is back & healthy by Game 3, Bucks are winning Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Milwaukee Bucks eliminates the Atlanta Hawks in 6 games to advance to NBA Finals and face the Phoenix Suns. Head coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee is a “day to day” situation, and it's uncertain when he will return to play in the series. Chris Broussard, Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall & Kevin Wildes make their picks for the NBA Finals, and decide if the Bucks can afford for Giannis to miss any games.