Chris Broussard: I'm picking the Suns, but the Bucks' odds to win the Finals depend on Giannis' health I UNDISPUTED

The NBA Finals are set between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee closed out its series with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in a Game 6 victory on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains day-to-day for the Buck. Meanwhile, the Suns have had an extra three days of rest to prepare for the Eastern Conference Champions. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, the Suns are slight favorites to win their first Finals championship. Chris Broussard predicts his Finals winner and explains why the Bucks' odds fall on Giannis' health in their series against Phoenix.