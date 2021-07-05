Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear how Colin thinks the Bucks may have fallen into a trap by relying on Giannis Antetokounmpo in their offense, and why that may affect them if they want to win a title.Full Article
Colin Cowherd on the NBA Finals: The Bucks may have fallen into a trap | THE HERD
