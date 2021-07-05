Trevor Lawrence signs contract with the Jaguars for a deal reported in excess of $36M
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is signed, sealed and waiting to deliver. The No. 1 overall draft pick signed a rookie deal for $36.8 million, per report.
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract with the Jaguars on Monday, clearing the way for him to..