Marcellus Wiley: Devin Booker deserves more credit for Suns’ success since CP3 chose to team up with him I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Paul is making his first trip to the NBA Finals after 16 seasons in the league. CP3 capped off the Western Conference Finals with a career-high 41 points, but hasn't done it alone. His backcourt partner Devin Booker is averaging more than 27 points a game in the playoffs. Marcellus Wiley explains why Booker deserves more credit for the Suns' success than CP3 as the 'centerpiece and driving force of the team.'