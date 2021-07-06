Brandon Lowe's grand slam helps Rays defeat Indians, 8-9

Brandon Lowe clubbed a grand slam and Yandy Díaz hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and drove in the winning run as his Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Indians, 8-9.Full Article
