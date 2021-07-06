This is the first NBA Finals appearance for the Phoenix Suns since 1993, and the Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.Full Article
NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks look to end Championship drought
