All the very latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, as Blues chief Thomas Tuchel looks to secure his signature to strengthen his attacking optionsFull Article
Erling Haaland to Chelsea latest as Dortmund won't accept less than £138m
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Erling Haaland questioned over Dortmund future amid Chelsea transfer links
Football.london
Haaland has provided a hint after the latest developments in this transfer saga
More coverage
Chelsea open door to Aston Villa transfer swoop with 'big' offer
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive looks at the situation with Erling Braut Haaland at Borussis Dortmund and the..
Chelsea morning headlines as Dortmund deal Haaland transfer blow
Football.london