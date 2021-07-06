Jessica Springsteen Named to U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team
Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, is ranked 27th in the world in show jumping and has a good chance to win a medal.Full Article
Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica will compete in the Tokyo Olympics as part of Team USA's equestrian squad.