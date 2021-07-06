Southampton close to finalising season-long deal for Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams with Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong also on their radar
Southampton are closing in on a season-long loan deal for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams while they also pursue Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, talkSPORT understands. Williams, 20, is set to join the south coast side for the duration of the 2021/22 season. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to keep Williams around his squad last season […]Full Article