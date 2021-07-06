â€˜Sergio Busquets made me feel like a conference playerâ€™ â€“ Rio Ferdinand recalls the time Manchester United â€˜got abusedâ€™ in Champions League final defeat to Barcelona
Rio Ferdinand recalled a story of how Sergio Busquets made him â€˜feel like a conference playerâ€™ during the 2011 Champions League final. The Manchester United legend had an unhappy record against Barcelona in finals of Europeâ€™s elite club competition, losing in both 2009 and 2011. Barca were at the peak of their powers during this [â€¦]Full Article