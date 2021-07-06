Marcellus Wiley reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ comments about focusing on mental health this offseason I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers didn't say a lot this offseason on his public rift with the Green Bay Packers, but the reigning MVP opened up yesterday ahead of today's charity golf event, 'The Match.' Rodgers said that he was very thankful for the opportunity to work on his mental health during the offseason. He also used a proverb saying in part quote 'Sometimes there's a lot of wisdom in silence.' Marcellus Wiley reacts to Rodgers' comments and explains why they mean that he may not be 'physically there, but is mentally there.'