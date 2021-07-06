Giorgio Chiellini playfully punches Jordi Alba and lifts him up as Italy and Juventus star couldn’t contain excitement for penalties in Euro 2020 semi-final with Spain
Published
Pressure… what pressure? Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini was in his element as his side’s game with Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-final went down to penalties. A thrilling encounter at Wembley finished 1-1 and it was all down to spot-kicks for a place in the final. Chiellini was calmness and confidence personified as he exchanged […]Full Article