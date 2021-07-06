Italy through to Euro 2020 final as ‘game of the tournament’ against Spain ends with Alvaro Morata miss and Jorginho skip in penalty shootout – now England could await
Italy booked their placed in the final of Euro 2020 by beating Spain on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 draw at Wembley. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted home the winning penalty with his classic skip and jump following a miss from Alvaro Morata to end an extraordinary, end-to-end encounter. England will try to join the Italians