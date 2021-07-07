It’s Kerber v Barty in SF, Sabalenka through

It’s Kerber v Barty in SF, Sabalenka through

Mid-Day

Published

Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur’s historic run, beating the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.  She will play former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.

Full Article