Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur’s historic run, beating the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes. She will play former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.Full Article
It’s Kerber v Barty in SF, Sabalenka through
