Shohei Ohtani slaps RBI double, strikes out four in Angels' 5-3 win over Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani continued to dazzle Tuesday night, striking out four Boston Red Sox hitters while clubbing an RBI double to help lead his team to a 5-3 win.Full Article
