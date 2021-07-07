Liverpool have reportedly approached Napoli about a potential deal for Piotr Zielinksi this summer, while the Reds have also been tipped to sign Declan Rice from West HamFull Article
Liverpool make Zielinski enquiry and eye Rice move as Klopp names three targets
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A Russian Point Of View: Modern-Day Information Warfare And Hybrid War Operations – Analysis
By Prof. Dr. Andrey Viktorovich Manoilo*
*Introduction*
Modern-day information wars and color revolutions in..
Eurasia Review