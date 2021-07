Parimatch are offering TalkSPORT readers boosted odds on England’s semi-final clash with Denmark. The bookies are offering brand new customers two massively enhanced prices on the Euro 2020 tie with England available at 6/1 to win inside 90 minutes or Denmark at 10/1! PARIMATCH: ENGLAND 6/1 – DENMARK 10/1* England are odds-on to beat Denmark […]