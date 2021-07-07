Tyson Fury gives funny response to claims he’s ‘avoiding’ Anthony Joshua, but reveals he could have another fight after Deontay Wilder that won’t be AJ
Tyson Fury has laughed off claims that he's 'avoiding' Anthony Joshua after their proposed undisputed fight fell through. The 'Gypsy King' will face Deontay Wilder for a third time on July 24, live on talkSPORT, as the American secured an arbitration victory which forced him into the trilogy. This scuppered the clash with AJ and […]