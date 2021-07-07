Lionel Messi 'yells' at Yerry Mina after crucial Copa America penalty was missed

Lionel Messi 'yells' at Yerry Mina after crucial Copa America penalty was missed

Daily Star

Published

Lionel Messi and Argentina won their Copa America penalty shoot-out against Colombia but it wasn't easy and required a bit of trash talking and heckling, especially from the Barcelona star

Full Article