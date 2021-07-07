Chris Broussard believes Suns confused Milwaukee in Game 1: ‘Bucks don’t know how to defend them’ | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins First Things First to share his thoughts on Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Watch to see why he believes both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns should feel good about last nights' game. Ultimately Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were confused by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and their pick and roll offense, and Milwaukee seemed to be unable to exploit their size advantage, but Chris thinks Giannis is going to get better, and the Bucks aren't strangers to losing Game 1 and coming back.