Suns forward Mikal Bridges, on the team in its first NBA Finals game Tuesday night
Published
Mikal Bridges was a key contributor for the Suns in their 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.
Published
Mikal Bridges was a key contributor for the Suns in their 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1.
The Suns trusted Chris Paul, playing in his first career NBA Finals, to execute for their team in Tuesday night's opener -- and the..
The Suns trusted Chris Paul, playing in his first career NBA Finals, to execute for their team in Tuesday night's opener -- and..