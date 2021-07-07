Tour de France 2021: Wout van Aert wins stage 11 as Tadej Pogacar retains lead
Belgium's Wout van Aert secures a superb solo win on stage 11 of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar retains the yellow jersey.Full Article
Pogacar who stunned his rivals with a stage 5 time-trial win, was again head and shoulders above the rest of the field. He attacked..