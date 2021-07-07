News24.com | Van Aert towers on Tour de France's iconic Mont Ventoux
Published
Raucous crowds cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France on Wednesday after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.Full Article
Published
Raucous crowds cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France on Wednesday after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.Full Article
Belgian Wout van Aert claimed a solo win in the 11th stage as overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness in the..