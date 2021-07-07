England will be cheered on by millions of fans across the country as they look to reach the Euro 2020 final with a win against Denmark - but the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey will be extra passionateFull Article
Die-hard England fans gear up for Euro 2020 semi in 'most patriotic street'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK homeowner pays tribute to England football team with a stunning mural
SWNS STUDIO
A couple paid tribute to Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling ahead of England's Euro 2020 final with a huge mural on..
More coverage
Jubilant England fans party in the street to celebrate getting to Euro 2020 final
Newsflare STUDIO
Football fans in London took their joy onto the streets after England won their semi-final match against Denmark on Wednesday 7..