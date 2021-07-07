Former F1 driver Carlos Reutemann passes away aged 79

Jul.7 - Today former Formula 1 driver Carlos Reutemann has passed away at the age of 79, in Santa Fe, Argentina. Reutemann's F1 career started in 1972 at Brabham. He scored 12 podiums and 4 victories with his first team, where he drove almost 5 season's. In his last season with Brabham he had 9.....check out full post »

