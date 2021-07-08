Ohtani hits milestone 32nd homer as Angels edge Red Sox 3-2
Published
Shohei Ohtani fouled a 2-2 pitch off his ankle in the fifth inning. He fouled the next pitch off his leg, just above his knee. The Los Angeles…Full Article
Published
Shohei Ohtani fouled a 2-2 pitch off his ankle in the fifth inning. He fouled the next pitch off his leg, just above his knee. The Los Angeles…Full Article
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his league-leading 32nd home run on Wednesday en route to a 5-4 win over the..