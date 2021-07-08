Aaron Judge crushes two-run home run in Yankees’ 5-4 win over Mariners

The New York Yankees edged the Seattle Mariners, 5-4. Aaron Judge swatted his 20th home run of the season in the win. Yankees are 8.5 games back, but on a three-game winning streak.

