The New York Yankees edged the Seattle Mariners, 5-4. Aaron Judge swatted his 20th home run of the season in the win. Yankees are 8.5 games back, but on a three-game winning streak.Full Article
Aaron Judge crushes two-run home run in Yankees’ 5-4 win over Mariners
Judge Hits 20th Homer As Yankees Hold Off Mariners
Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and..
