The Arsenal legend and former Manchester United defender were in unison after watching England beat Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final where they'll face ItalyFull Article
Ian Wright and Gary Neville sing Sweet Caroline as England reach Euro 2020 final
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Neville and Ian Wright shower praise on "electric" England star Bukayo Saka
Daily Star
Bukayo Saka has been brought back into the England side for their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, with Gary Neville and Ian..