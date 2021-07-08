The British and Irish Lions take on the Vodacom Bulls in the fourth game of the 2021 tour.Full Article
How to watch the British and Irish Lions v The Bulls live on TV
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lions Covid updates: Latest updates as talks held of weekend match
Wales Online
The British and Irish Lions' next scheduled match against the Bulls for this Saturday has been called off, and they are trying to..
Rugby: Covid chaos for Lions tour with positive tests and postponed game
New Zealand Herald