Jul.8 - The next generation of Formula 1 cars should be louder, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. He argues that the sport lost a key ingredient when the screaming normally-aspirated engines of the past were replaced with turbo hybrid 'power units' in 2014. "We always have to remember that racing needs to.....check out full post »Full Article
Red Bull team boss wants next generation F1 engines to sound better
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ferrari boss thinks distractions are hurting Mercedes team this season
Jul.1 - Mercedes has fallen behind because of "distractions" rather than the improvement of title rival Red Bull's Honda engines...
F1-Fansite