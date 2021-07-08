Simon Jordan insists England should not have been awarded ‘very soft’ match-defining penalty against Denmark as Andros Townsend maintains Raheem Sterling didn’t dive
Published
Andros Townsend was adamant that England’s controversial match-winning penalty against Denmark was ‘100 per cent’ right to be awarded. Referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot after Joakim Maehle’s challenge on Raheem Sterling saw the Man City forward tumble to the ground in extra-time. VAR checked the decision but the call was not overruled as it […]Full Article