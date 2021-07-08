Shannon Sharpe: I would love for Andre Drummond to stay with the Lakers but won’t lose sleep if he doesn’t | UNDISPUTED

Andre Drummond didn’t exactly have the impact that he or Los Angeles Lakers fans had hoped for when he joined the team mid-season. Now it looks like he may not be back next year. After going viral from some tweets about his lack of playing time and retweeting Skip's post featuring his nickname 'Kareem Abdul-Drummond,' (*) the big-man posted some photos of some new t-shirts featuring a gigantic 'Farewell' across the top. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Drummond's new merchandise and what it likely means for the Drummond era in Los Angeles.