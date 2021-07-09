Phoenix Suns find answers, solve Milwaukee Bucks again in Game 2 of NBA Finals

azcentral.com

The Phoenix Suns had the answers in pulling out an 118-108 Game 2 win Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
 

