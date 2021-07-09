NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns look to continue; Milwaukee Bucks eye a start

NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns look to continue; Milwaukee Bucks eye a start

Mid-Day

Published

If the Phoenix Suns make it two at home, the Milwaukee Bucks will have their backs against the wall at home in Game 3. If Bucks take one on the road, they will go to Fiserv Forum with a home-court advantage

Full Article