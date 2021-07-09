If the Phoenix Suns make it two at home, the Milwaukee Bucks will have their backs against the wall at home in Game 3. If Bucks take one on the road, they will go to Fiserv Forum with a home-court advantageFull Article
NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns look to continue; Milwaukee Bucks eye a start
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NBA Finals: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 42 points not enough to keep Suns from 2-0 series lead
Upworthy
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was the most dominant force on the court in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but Devin..
-
Phoenix Suns find answers, solve Milwaukee Bucks again in Game 2 of NBA Finals
azcentral.com
-
Suns survive Antetokounmpo's monster night, extend NBA Finals lead over Bucks
CBC.ca
-
Hot-shooting Suns beat Bucks at home again for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
USATODAY.com
-
NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 2 rewind
azcentral.com
More coverage
Photos: Game 2 NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, July 8, 2021
azcentral.com
Photos from Game 2 NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, July 8, 2021
-
Fans celebrate the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks
azcentral.com
-
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Game 2 live updates: Abdul-Jabbar makes pick
Upworthy
-
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Game 2 live updates: Big adjustments on way?
azcentral.com
-
NBA Finals: Bucks seemed lost in Game 1 while trying to counter Suns' challenges
Newsday