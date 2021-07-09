Poirier v McGregor 3: Conor McGregor says UFC 264 trilogy fight will be 'end of the road' for Dustin Poirier
Published
Conor McGregor says his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 will be "the end of the road" for the American.Full Article
Published
Conor McGregor says his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 will be "the end of the road" for the American.Full Article
Conor McGregor is back to his usual bullish self ahead of Saturday's trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, insisting he is..
Conor McGregor is preparing for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but he couldn't resist taking a shot at old foe Khabib..