Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling face Giorgio Chiellini next, a ‘force of nature’ who has broke his nose five times, is an author, has a masters degree in business and surprised Alvaro Morata’s mum
England are on the cusp of Euro 2020 glory, but they will have to get past Giorgio Chiellini and Italy first. And that is no mean feat. This is a man who embodies the never-say-die spirit of an Italian team who are unbeaten in 33 outings under Roberto Mancini’s tutelage. Make no mistake about it: […]Full Article